Menomonee Falls library patrons worry of closure, Village Board denies

Some people in Menomonee Falls say they’re worried their library could be closed. Village Board members say that’s not true.

For more than an hour Monday, June 5, people urged the Village Board to keep the Menomonee Falls Public Library open. They said they never planned on closing it.

During the board meeting, Jennifer Grandkoski read a statement from her 13-year-old daughter.

"It is a safe place for many teens like myself," said Grandkoski. "I am vulnerable, and the library has literally saved my life. I talked about my struggles with depression and bullying and expressed how the Teen Center in the library helped me, how I met some of my best friends at the library and learned many new skills."

A Menomonee Falls High School senior, William Gottemoller, said his home internet was bad, so he came to the library to do his college admission interview with Harvard College.

"I chose the library, and let’s just put it this way, the interview went pretty darn well, and now, I’m going there on a full-ride scholarship," he said.

They are just some of the people who use the Menomonee Falls Library.

"Do we want to be the only suburb without a public library?" said Arlene Foti. "I am sure that people would beg to move here. Property values would plummet because a library as wonderful as ours is one important selling point to young families."

"My wife has checked out resources that have helped her and our family learn sign language, which has helped us communicate with our oldest son, who struggles with speech," said Skyler Ashby.

"The idea that one person should be allowed an education or access to books and another person shouldn’t just appalls me," said Jennifer Barnes.

"I strongly oppose closing the library," said Lauren Rottier. "To me, it’s a silly suggestion. I speed read, so if I read a book that’s this thick, I’m usually done with it at most a day. The library saves my parents, I can’t count how many dollars in buying me books."

Village Board members said that wasn’t going to happen.

"The Menomonee Falls Library Friends made a hair-on-fire Facebook post stating that the library was in danger of closing," said Trustee Paul Tadda. "The quote said the Village Board is considering closing the library. There is no such consideration. There is no such plan."

This is the Library Friends' Facebook post which states, "Our library is in danger of closing."

"I’m looking for truth and honesty, and we didn’t see a whole lot of that tonight," said Trustee Steve Taggart.

If the library were to close which, again, village trustees say they weren't even considering, the county would tax the village to provide services at other libraries. Right now, Menomonee Falls funds their library at 25% above the minimum to be exempt from that county tax.

The groups' claims were based on this email from Amy Schlotthauer, the president of the Menomonee Falls Library Board of Trustees via an email Grassroots Menomonee Falls area obtained in an open record request.

In the letter, the library board president wrote of Village Trustee Brad Jubber: "Brad anticipated that the Village Board would be requesting a book audit with discussion of concerns about LGBT books for teens. Brad indicated that at least three Village Board Trustees are already planning on not funding Menomonee Falls Public Library in the future. Another idea that Brad shared with us is that Menomonee Falls residents are affluent and can buy their own books."

"It's been obvious tonight that I've been a little misquoted, and my quotes have been taken out of proportion and perspective," said Jubber.

Jubber called it a hit-job.

FOX6 spoke to the library director who was part of the meeting with the trustee. She said she also remembered Jubber saying residents were affluent enough to buy their own books and that three trustees were considering not funding the library.

Four libraries in the county fund at the minimum: Pewaukee, Big Bend, Delafield, North Lake. The Village Board is making changes to the Library Board, which runs the library.

Back on May 15, the Village Board voted 6-1 not to renew three appointments to the Library Board (Peggy Haus, Ian Dickmann and Menomonee Falls Interim Superintendent James Heiden).

Two village trustees speaking about their votes said they were upset with the library closures during the pandemic, among other issues.