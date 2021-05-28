Memorial Day travel: 37 million people to travel this weekend: AAA

With COVID-19 cases dropping and vaccinations rising – a surge in travel is expected this weekend for Memorial Day.

At Mitchell International Airport, masks are still required on planes and in the terminal but the hustle and bustle of pre-pandemic times are almost back.

It's estimated nearly 2.5 million Americans will board a plane to travel for Memorial Day weekend – Orlando and Las Vegas being the top two destinations.

The TSA screened more than 1.6 million people on Wednesday.

The road will be congested too. Experts say more than 90 percent of Memorial Day travelers will drive to their destinations.

All together, AAA estimates 37 million people will travel for this holiday weekend.