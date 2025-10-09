Expand / Collapse search

Medical examiner called to shooting near 49th and Mill in Milwaukee

Published  October 9, 2025 9:45am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
An investigation is underway after a fatal shooting in Milwaukee on Thursday, Oct. 9.

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office has been called to a shooting near 49th and Mill in Milwaukee on Thursday, Oct. 9.

No additional details have been released.

FOX6 News is working to gather information about this incident. When we have more information, we will update this post.

