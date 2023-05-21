Medical examiner responds; 794 crash at Pennsylvania Avenue

article

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office was dispatched to a wreck near the intersection of 794 and Pennsylvania Avenue in Cudahy early Sunday, May 21.

This crash happened near some storage units at the end of 794. The medical examiner's office confirmed for FOX6 News they were sent to the scene for a fatality.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, Cudahy police, Cudahy Fire Department and St. Francis Police Department were all on the scene.

Medical examiner dispatched to 794 at Pennsylvania Avenue

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The scene was cleared around 7:30 a.m. Sunday.

This is a developing story.