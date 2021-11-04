Expand / Collapse search

MCTS worker finds kitten in grocery bag

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Pets and Animals
MILWAUKEE - Usually when a cat goes missing, one might expect to find it up a tree. But one small, fluffy pet was found a little closer to the ground.

According to the Milwaukee County Transit System on Thursday, Nov. 4, a worker found a kitten inside a plastic grocery bag between the fence and bushes outside the MCTS Fleet Building near Fond du Lac and Walnut.

An MCTS manager took the kitten to a safe place once it was found. No word on where the kitten came from or what will happen next.

