MCTS Rosa Park Scholarship contest: 'A model for others'

Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) announced its annual Rosa Parks Tribute Scholarship essay contest on Thursday, Nov. 3.

According to MCTS, High school seniors who live and attend school in Milwaukee County and who plan to attend a trade school, college, or university should complete the scholarship application.

Entries must be received by Jan. 6, 2023, in order to be considered. Three winners, will each receive $1,000 towards their higher education, the results will be announced on Feb. 3, 2023 – the day before Parks’ birthday.

People who qualify will have to meet these qualifications:

High school seniors who live and attend school in Milwaukee County

Must plan to be enrolled in a trade school, college or university in 2023. For the scholarship winners, MCTS will send the funds directly to the school.

According to a news release, to apply for the scholarship application you must submit an essay and a letter of recommendation from a teacher, guidance counselor or other trusted adult. The essay has to be a minimum of 250 words and a maximum of 500 words.

The essay has to be inspired by Rosa Parks' quote: "Each person must live their life as a model for others."

MCTS wants to know what does this statement mean to you? Give examples of people who are role models or are an inspiration to you. Also include your educational goals and career ambitions.

For more information visit RideMCTS website.

