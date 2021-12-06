MCTS names honorary route after Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) has given an honorary route name to Milwaukee Bucks’ star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Officially named "Route 34 (Hopkins-Congress)," this route went into service with its honorary name the Giannis Line, on Sunday, December 5, 2021, just one day before Giannis’ 27th birthday! This route and Giannis’ uniform already share the same number.

The Giannis Line operates every 25-30 minutes all day, every day, making connections to dozens of MCTS routes across the county.

