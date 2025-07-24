MCTS fatal bus crash; trial date set for driver

The Brief A jury trial for former bus driver Montrell Pharm is scheduled for January 2026. The crash happened near 47th and Villard just after 11 p.m. on Dec. 25. Prosecutors say Pharm appeared to be falling asleep at the wheel before crashing.



The Milwaukee County bus driver charged in a fatal crash on Christmas is going to trial.

What we know:

A plea hearing was scheduled for 52-year-old Montrell Pharm on Thursday, July 24, but the hearing was adjourned.

Montrell Pharm

He was charged with the following:

Homicide by negligent operation/vehicle

Reckless driving – cause great bodily harm.

The backstory:

The Milwaukee County Transit System bus crash happened near 47th and Villard just after 11 p.m. on Dec. 25. A criminal complaint states police arrived to find two damaged vehicles in the roadway and a trail of blood. The bus had front-end damage and a broken windshield.

One man, identified as 79-year-old Robert Clemons, was run over and killed. Another man was injured. The victim who survived told police, per the complaint, that they were working to fix a truck when the bus hit them and the vehicle. He suffered leg injuries and a broken arm. Police noted the vehicles that the bus hit were legally parked.

Montrell Pharm

Surveillance shows the moment it happened. Prosecutors say Pharm appeared to be falling asleep at the wheel before crashing.

Dig deeper:

MCTS records reveal that Pharm was involved in an incident on Oct. 15, 2024 while operating an MCTS bus in which he was involved in a "preventable accident" at 76th and Burleigh in which he "appeared to fall asleep causing his bus to make contact with the rear of a stationary vehicle at a red light."

Records obtained from the MCTS revealed that Pharm has undergone fatigue training and has been instructed on what to do in the event he feels too tired/fatigued to operate a bus, per the complaint.

What's next:

A final pre-trial is scheduled for Oct. 15 and the jury trial is scheduled for Jan. 12, 2026.