MCTS expands service for Summerfest; adds shuttle route

Summerfest and Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) announced on Tuesday, April 30 expanded service during the three weekends of the Big Gig.

A news release says new for 2024, MCTS will add an additional shuttle route to Summerfest from the Hales Corners Park and Ride lot. Those headed to Summerfest can will be able to choose from three shuttle stops throughout Milwaukee County – College Avenue, Brown Deer, and Hales Corners. The Summerfest shuttles will be cashless, and fares will stay the same as 2023 - $10/round-trip.

Also new, the CONNECT 1 BRT line will be extended to The Couture transit concourse – which is a short walk to the festival’s north entrance.

In addition, MCTS will provide more service on Saturdays with buses arriving every ten minutes. The nine-mile route from Wauwatosa’s Watertown Plank Road Park and Ride lot to downtown Milwaukee will be $2 each way.

Riders are encouraged to download the Umo mobile app to plan the most convenient route. Don’t live along a bus route? Pro tip: Park the car near one of the bus routes (for free), then ride the bus to and from the festival.

MCTS transit options for Summerfest 2024

MCTS Summerfest Shuttles

MCTS’s special service is a favorite among Summerfest goers. There will be three shuttles that run approximately every 15 minutes from College Avenue, Brown Deer Park or Hales Corners Park and Ride lots. These shuttles offer convenient, non-stop, direct access to the festival grounds entrance located outside the Summerfest Mid Gate.



The shuttles are cashless, and riders will pay upon arrival at Summerfest. There are a variety of options for payment, including the Umo app, WisGo card, VISA, Mastercard, Discover card, Google Pay and Apple Pay. Round-trip fare is $10 for riders ages 12 and up, and $5 for Reduced Fare riders (youth 11 and under and seniors 65 and over, and those with qualifying disabilities).

The first shuttle will depart the lot at 11:30 a.m. with the last buses leaving the Summerfest Mid Gate at 12:30 a.m. Parking at the Park and Ride lots are free, on a first come, first-served basis.

MCTS CONNECT

The CONNECT 1 BRT line will be available to Summerfest riders again this year. It’s the smoothest, quietest, and most eco-friendly ride around town NEW FOR 2024 – the CONNECT 1 BRT will be extended to the lakefront, with a new stop at The Couture on Michigan Avenue and Lincoln Memorial Drive. In addition, buses will run more often on Saturdays - every 10 minutes! Riders can charge their phone via the USB chargers located beneath many of the seats. Riders pay before they board using the Umo app, WisGo card, or by VISA, Mastercard, Discover card, Google Pay or Apple Pay or cash at the Ticket Vending Machines located on platforms. A 90-minute fare is $2 for riders ages 12 and up and $1 for youth 11 and under and seniors 65 and over, and people with qualifying disabilities. All MCTS buses are accessible for persons using mobility devices.



Hours of service are weekdays - approximately 4:35 a.m. to 1:39 a.m. and Saturdays - approximately 4:45 a.m. to 2:15 a.m.



MCTS Regular Service

Several MCTS local routes are within walking distance of Summerfest. A 90-minute fare is $2 for riders ages 12 and up and $1 for youth 11 and under and seniors 65 and over, and people with qualifying disabilities. Riders pay on the bus via the Umo app, WisGo card, or cash. All MCTS buses are accessible for persons using mobility devices.



Check out Summerfest.com , RideMCTS.com/CONNECT for route schedules, hours of service, and more. Riders can also use the Trip Planning features on RideMCTS.com and the Umo app to plan their route.



Pick up and drop off locations for MCTS regular routes include:

GreenLine – Major destinations served include Bayshore, University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, Downtown, Bay View, and Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport. Buses run every 15 minutes during the daytime. The drop off location for – Major destinations served include Bayshore, University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, Downtown, Bay View, and Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport. Buses run every 15 minutes during the daytime. The drop off location for Summerfest is on Water Street at either Chicago Street or St. Paul Avenue. The hours of service are weekdays - approximately 4 a.m. to 2 a.m. and Saturdays - approximately 4 a.m. to 3 a.m.

Route 15 - Pickup locations include Harambee and Riverwest neighborhoods, Milwaukee School of Engineering, Downtown Milwaukee, Bay View, Cudahy, South Milwaukee, and buses run every 15 minutes during the daytime. The drop off location for - Pickup locations include Harambee and Riverwest neighborhoods, Milwaukee School of Engineering, Downtown Milwaukee, Bay View, Cudahy, South Milwaukee, and buses run every 15 minutes during the daytime. The drop off location for Summerfest is in the Third Ward along North Water Street. Hours of service are weekdays - approximately 3 a.m. to 1 a.m. and Saturdays - approximately 4 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Route 18 – Pickup locations are along Greenfield Avenue and National Avenue to Downtown and buses run every 15 minutes during the daytime. The drop off location for – Pickup locations are along Greenfield Avenue and National Avenue to Downtown and buses run every 15 minutes during the daytime. The drop off location for Summerfest is in the Third Ward along North Water Street. Hours of service are weekdays – approximately 4 a.m. to 1 a.m. and Saturdays – approximately 5 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Route 30 - Pickup locations are along Sherman Boulevard south of Mill Road, the Washington Park area, from UW-Milwaukee to Downtown and buses run every 10 minutes during the daytime. The drop off location for - Pickup locations are along Sherman Boulevard south of Mill Road, the Washington Park area, from UW-Milwaukee to Downtown and buses run every 10 minutes during the daytime. The drop off location for Summerfest is at Jackson and Wisconsin. The hours of service are weekdays - approximately 4 a.m. to 2 a.m. and Saturdays - approximately 4 a.m. to 3 a.m.

