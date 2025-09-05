MCTS bus riders skipping fares, congressman calls for federal oversight

The Brief A federal lawmaker is calling for federal oversight of MCTS following a FOX6 investigation into millions of riders not paying the fare. Rep. Bryan Steil (R-WI) urged U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy to strengthen oversight of local transit agencies as part of the federal grant review process. However, county leaders say the federal government is part of the problem, which includes its own safety guidance on fare collection.



Let the finger pointing begin.

A Wisconsin congressman is calling for federal oversight of the Milwaukee County Transit System, after a FOX6 investigation found 8 million riders a year are boarding for free.

And Milwaukee County leaders say the federal government is part of the problem.

Call for federal oversight

What they're saying:

"After your report, what we see is absolute mismanagement occurring at the county," said Republican Congressman Bryan Steil, who represents Wisconsin's 1st Congressional District.

Rep. Bryan Steil (R-WI)

Steil is pointing the finger at Milwaukee County leaders after a FOX6 investigation found a widespread culture of fare evasion on Milwaukee County buses.

"That's not fair to the people that are actually doing the right thing, that are paying their way," added Steil.

Related article

The FOX6 investigation found more than 8 million riders per year board county buses without paying any fare.

That's more than $10 million dollars in unpaid rides at a time when the transit system is bleeding red ink.

"And in your undercover video, it's pretty clear that large groups of individuals are boarding these buses with no intent of paying the fare in the first place," said Steil.

MCTS lost fares

In a letter sent Friday, Sept. 5, to U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, Steil urged the Wisconsin native to strengthen oversight of local transit agencies as part of the federal grant review process.

"The federal government has a role to play here because the federal government is paying such a large portion of the overall budget of transit systems across the United States," said Steil.

Response from Milwaukee County

What they're saying:

"I would say if the federal government wants to get involved and help, I think a helpful first step would be to look at its own rules and policies," said Milwaukee County Supervisor Shawn Rolland.

Milwaukee County Supervisor Shawn Rolland

Rolland says it was the Federal Transit Administration's own safety guidance that prompted MCTS to change its policy in 2022, directing bus drivers to stop asking riders to pay a fare.

"If there was a federal directive to do this, that should be unwound immediately," noted Steil.

MCTS fare policy

Rolland says he welcomes federal help if it means finding a better way to fight fare evasion.

"What's a proven strategy? What's a data-driven strategy that's mitigating fare evasion? So then pass that guidance on to all local officials and bus systems so we can nip this as quickly as we can," said Rolland.

MCTS did not respond to FOX6's request for comment.

Neither did the bus drivers union, which is still in talks with MCTS over a new contract.

Responses

What they're saying:

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley issued a statement saying:

"I agree with Congressman Steil that strong, sustainable transit is a crucial public service. I also share the concerns among the community in addressing this complex challenge and developing creative solutions to retain as much revenue for MCTS as possible. It’s why my administration has directed MCTS to continue identifying and deploying strategies that both comply with federal directives and fund transit services at the highest level possible. We must strike a balance between keeping bus operators safe, while also ensuring riders pay their fair share. I am working with new leadership at MCTS and the Milwaukee County Department of Transportation on this matter to ensure people who rely on public transit in our community can continue utilizing this essential service for years to come."

Congresswoman Gwen Moore also sent FOX6 a statement, saying:

"While I don’t oppose oversight, little in the record indicates the U.S. Department of Transportation will do anything to improve the Milwaukee County transit system (MCTS), including addressing safety issues for our bus drivers and revenue challenges. The number one reason riders use MCTS is to go to work. The Trump administration has actively undermined efforts to build accessible, affordable public transit. Since taking office, Trump has frozen or completely slashed federal transit grants, throwing critical projects into uncertainty. Given the dismal jobs report that came out today, you would think he would be more interested in supporting a strong transit system that can continue helping Milwaukeeans get to work rather than some political stunt."