MCTS bus riders skip paying fares; transit system's plan to reduce problem

A new plan to reduce fare evasion on Milwaukee County buses is on the books. But the new CEO of the Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) said he will not compromise bus driver safety.

Attempts to reduce fare evasion

What we know:

For the past three years, MCTS has not allowed bus drivers to ask passengers for a fare. Now, the union representing those bus drivers said they want that authority back – and they want more security officers to enforce it.

Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS)

A FOX6 investigation found 8 million passengers a year board MCTS buses without paying a fare. While some face genuine hardships, some officials say a lot of people are just "gaming the system."

In June, MCTS announced a surprise budget deficit of nearly $11 million. Now, MCTS has a plan to tackle fare evasion in small increments.

What they're saying:

On Wednesday, Sept. 3, MCTS Safety and Security Director Brittany Bertsch told the county's Transit Committee their six-part plan starts with public education.

"We’re sort of using the phrase, every fare counts. We’re counting on you," Bertsch said.

While the plan does include $1 million for security officers, it includes slightly more for so-called fare ambassadors, which Bertsch calls a softer approach.

"They’re wearing, you know, bright friendly colors, they’re not carrying some of the other items that a security officer would be wearing," Bertsch said.

The bus drivers union said public education is not the problem.

"They know they’re supposed to pay. They know how to pay. They just don’t pay. And they do it because they can," said Bruce Freeman, ATU 998 President.

Bus drivers union weighs in

Dig deeper:

Since 2022, MCTS policy has prohibited drivers from asking for a fare. It was a safety-first policy intended to protect drivers from conflicts. But the union wants drivers to have that authority back.

"I want them to ask for fare. One time. They should be allowed to collect fare. One time. That’s all we’re asking for," said Michael Brown, ATU 998 Vice President.

Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS)

The transit system's new CRO, Steven Fuentes, said safety is paramount.

"We’re never going to compromise safety. When it comes to addressing budget deficits, safety is never on the table," Fuentes said.

But MCTS Chief Administration Officer Sandy Kellner said resuming the "ask once" policy is still a possibility.

"There are plenty of operators who think, yeah, we should be allowed to. There’s other operators that don’t want to be put in that position," Kellner said.

Financial trouble for MCTS

Big picture view:

Whatever the approach, MCTS has serious financial trouble on the road ahead; one that cannot afford to accommodate a culture of free rides.

"The cliff that’s coming is a big one," said Milwaukee County Supervisor Shawn Rolland.

Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS)

"I said over and over, once you let this genie out of the bottle, it’s hard to put it back in," said Donnell Shorter, ATU 998.

What's next:

MCTS has already started its public awareness campaign. The transit system is also working on a new system that will allow riders to pay with credit and debit cards, Google Pay and Apple Pay, rather than having to download a special app.

As for the $2.3 million for security and fare ambassadors, that will be the subject of budget hearings set for October.

For the record, the bus drivers union recently agreed to extend its current contract through Sept. 30. Negotiations are ongoing.