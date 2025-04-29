MCTS launches bus mechanic, operator apprenticeship programs

article

The Brief MCTS launched apprenticeship programs for bus mechanics and operators. It's a first-of-its-kind workforce initiative in the state, according to MCTS. Further, MCTS said it offers a way to address transit employee shortages.



The Milwaukee County Transit System on Tuesday launched Wisconsin's first registered apprenticeship programs for bus mechanics and operators.

The backstory:

In partnership with the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development, MCTS said it's a first-of-its-kind workforce initiative in the state.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

MCTS said the programs reinforce Milwaukee County's commitment to "workforce innovation, job training, and long-term career pathways." Further, MCTS said it offers a way to address transit employee shortages.

"On the 50th anniversary of MCTS, we are proud to advance Milwaukee County's public transit system and to help ensure its success over the next 50 years," said Donna Brown Martin, Milwaukee County Department of Transportation director.

The program will help address a statewide shortage of bus mechanics while improving retention of new bus operators, according to officials.

Related article

Big picture view:

The apprenticeship announcement comes less than a week after MCTS announced it was opening applications for its Summer Transit Teen Advocate program.

According to MCTS, the program will bring together approximately 20 teens to tour transit facilities, learn from industry professionals, attend local field trips, and collaborate on a group project that promotes public transit among their peers.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Teen advocates will receive:

A $25 meeting stipend for participation

A free WisGo card for unlimited rides throughout the summer

Access to mentorship and networking opportunities

Applications are open now through Friday, May 23. Interested teens can apply online.