Summer Transit Teen Advocate Program; MCTS opens applications
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) is calling on teens across the county to help shape the future of public transit.
2025 Transit Teen Advocate program
What we know:
Applications are now open for the 2025 Transit Teen Advocate program — a summer opportunity designed to engage youth ages 14 to 18 in civic leadership, community education, and peer outreach.
According to a news release, the program will bring together approximately 20 teens to tour transit facilities, learn from industry professionals, attend local field trips, and collaborate on a group project that promotes public transit among their peers.
What they're saying:
"We’re looking for teens who will show up as they are — storytellers, community advocates, people who are passionate about making a difference," said Biltu Hamda, MCTS Community Outreach leader. "This is about youth helping youth connect with the community and the services that move them forward."
Teen advocates will receive:
- A $25 meeting stipend for participation
- A free WisGo card for unlimited rides throughout the summer
- Access to mentorship and networking opportunities
Past participants have described the program as a unique and empowering way to get involved and give back.
What you can do:
Applications are open now through Friday, May 23, 2025. Interested teens can apply online at RideMCTS.com/Teens. For questions or more information, contact Community@MCTS.org.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee County Transit System.