MCTS bus driver comes to pregnant woman's aid: 'I'm so grateful'

New video shows a Milwaukee County Transit System bus driver coming to the aid of a woman in distress. In an interview you’ll see only on FOX6, that woman shares her story.

Sharonda Hunter never saw the freighting moments until Friday morning, a week before she is due to deliver her surrogate child.

"I was watching FOX6 News in the morning," she said. "I honed in on it, and I’m like, ‘This looks really familiar.’"

That's when it all clicked. Hunter paused the TV and saw her license plate.

"That looks exactly like what I remember," she said. "My accident happened in November, so I’m like, ‘It can’t be.’"

Hunter said she was turning a corner in Wauwatosa when she lost consciousness and ended up across the street. Thankfully, no one was hurt. However, she said she did sideswipe another car and her own car also had some damage.

"I had to be around 25 weeks pregnant, and I had started having vasovagal syncope, so fainting spells," she said. "As I was turning the corner, I felt myself blacking out, and I felt my car going up on the curb."

The video, released by MCTS, revealed another piece of the story: the heroic actions of a bus driver who hopped off and into action.

"To know someone else was there before anyone else got there, I had no idea she was there, and I’m so grateful she was," said Hunter.

The bus driver, Latanya, told FOX6 it's just who she is. The two women finally connected over the phone months later.

"I saw her slumped over, and I was like, ‘oh no, she’s not awake, please be OK,’" said Latanya.

Latanya said she was able to wake up Hunter until help was on the way.

Video of bus driver coming to woman's aid in Wauwatosa (Courtesy: MCTS)

"I don’t really consider myself a hero. I feel like I did what I was supposed to do," said Latanya.

It's an expectation the expecting mother is grateful for.

"She is just absolutely the sweetest person ever," Hunter said. "She said at that time all she could do was pray for me because she didn’t know who I was."

MCTS is planning for Hunter and Latanya to finally meet in person next week.