MCTS bus assaults; man previously convicted accused again

article

The Brief A 25-year-old man convicted for assaults on Milwaukee County Transit System buses has been charged again. Tayveon Sykes is accused of hitting two different passengers unprovoked. If convicted, Sykes could face more than three years in prison and $11,000 in fines.



A Milwaukee man previously convicted for violence on Milwaukee County Transit System buses has been charged again.

What we know:

The accused is 25-year-old Tayveon Sykes. He has been charged with the following:

Battery to public transit operator, etc., habitual criminality repeater

Disorderly conduct, habitual criminality repeater

According to a criminal complaint, officers were dispatched to an assault complaint on an MCTS bus on Sunday, March 30, around 8 p.m., near N. Port Washington and Keefe.

Sykes allegedly approached a passenger from the back of the bus and struck his face unprovoked. Several minutes later he then stood up and slapped a different passenger, also unprovoked.

Police reviewed the bus’ video system that showed Sykes becoming physical with the passengers in "a wholly unprovoked manner." There was no conversation or contact with either before he assaulted them.

The backstory:

Sykes was previously convicted a few weeks before, on March 12, for prior MCTS battery instances.

In May 2024, he attacked a passenger that was using a walker and then attempted to attack the driver. The criminal complaint notes that both attacks were unprovoked. He was convicted of aggravated battery.

Additionally, in September 2023, he attacked a MCTS bus driver and uttered profanities at him. He was convicted of battery to a public transit operator.

What's next:

If convicted, Sykes could face more than three years in prison and $11,000 in fines.

He is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Thursday, May 1.