MCTS bus, ambulance crash: EMTs recovering, company says

Bell Ambulance on Thursday, Dec. 16 said two EMTs injured in a crash the previous week near 54th and Villard are recovering.

On Dec. 7, a Milwaukee County Transit System bus collided with a parked Bell ambulance in Milwaukee. Bell said at the time that the ambulance was legally parked with its emergency lights on when it was hit.

Two EMTs and a patient in the ambulance were among four hospitalized as a result of the collision.

One of the EMTs continues to recover at home in good spirits, Bell said. The other EMT remains in the hospital but has been transferred from the intensive care unit to an inpatient room.

In a previous statement, MCTS said: "MCTS is cooperating with MPD as it investigates a serious accident involving an MCTS bus and an ambulance. Everyone at MCTS is following the situation closely as details emerge. Our hearts go out to all involved."

