MCTS bus, ambulance crash near 54th and Villard; 5 hospitalized

A Milwaukee County Transit System bus and an ambulance appear to have been involved in a crash on Milwaukee’s north side Tuesday, Dec. 7. The ambulance was transporting a patient at the time of the crash, the Milwaukee Fire Department said.

According to MFD, five people were taken to the hospital after the crash – at least one of them in critical condition. Those taken to the hospital included people from both the bus and the ambulance.

FOX6 News at the scene located the bus with its windshield shattered. The ambulance was found damaged and on its side next to a damaged power pole. The crash happened around 11:45 a.m.

Milwaukee police said the bus collided with the parked ambulance. The bus driver was the only person on the bus and sustained non-fatal injuries.

A 30-year-old man in the ambulance sustained life-threatening injuries and is in critical condition. Two other occupants of the ambulance sustained non-fatal injuries.

In a statement, MCTS said: "MCTS is cooperating with MPD as it investigates a serious accident involving an MCTS bus and an ambulance. Everyone at MCTS is following the situation closely as details emerge. Our hearts go out to all involved."

