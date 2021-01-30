MCSO: Shots fired at vehicle on Hoan Bridge

article

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shots fired incident that happened on northbound I-794 at the Hoan Bridge around 3:15 p.m. Friday.

Deputies say the victim was traveling north on I-794 when a silver sedan passed her, rolled down their window and fired a shot at them. The silver sedan continued westbound on I-794, according to the victim.

The victim described the passenger as a black male and the driver as a Hispanic female. The victim did not know the driver or the passenger.

Deputies inspected the victim’s vehicle and found no bullet holes or damage.

A closure was initiated and deputies searched the area but did not find any evidence.

There were no reported injuries. The investigation is ongoing.