McBob's Thanksgiving 'Feed the Veterans' helps those who served

McBob's Pub & Grill on Milwaukee's north side said "thank you" Thursday, Nov. 24 with its seventh annual "Feed the Veterans."

Veterans were able to get a free meal from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday. The owner said the tradition started after overhearing some customers, who were veterans, saying they didn't have a place to go on Thanksgiving.

"Knowing that some of these guys come back from combat theaters, multiple deployments – it's awesome that they come back knowing that someone cares about them," said owner Steve Schmich. "It's absolutely the most wonderful time of the year for us, and it's our best event.

The first year, McBob's hosted roughly 40 veterans; now, they're averaging around 300.

All leftovers from Thursday's meals were donated to the Milwaukee Rescue Mission.