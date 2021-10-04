Milwaukee girl fatally shot; mayor says 'As a dad, it breaks my heart'

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett shared his thoughts on Monday afternoon, Oct. 4 about the gun violence that led to the death of an 11-year-old girl and the wounding of her 5-year-old sister over the weekend.

"As a dad, it breaks my heart. As a mayor, it makes me angry. As a human being, it makes me incredibly frustrated that we as a society are seeing this happen," Barrett said.

The two girls were wounded in a drive-by shooting near Sherman and Burleigh on Saturday night, Oct. 2. The girls were hit while inside a vehicle, and police said the driver brought them to MPD's District 7 station, where officers provided first aid until paramedics arrived.

According to police, this investigation began around 9 p.m. when a car carrying two girls who had just been shot pulled up at the district station in need of help. Both girls were taken to the hospital. But on Sunday, the Milwaukee County medical examiner confirmed the 11-year-old, identified as Ta'Niyla Parker, died from her injuries.

Ta'Niyla Parker and Bra'Niyla Taylor (Courtesy: Talea Hairston)

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"Part of the reason I didn't want to talk about it yesterday was, I didn't know what to say," the mayor said. "I didn't know what to say about a young girl who was doing nothing wrong and just wanted to be a little girl. And for whatever reason, an individual decided he would end her life -- or take actions that ended her life."

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett

Police are looking for the shooter(s) while the community again calls for the violence to end.

"I know we have to do better. And I know we can do better," the mayor said.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

If you have any information on what happened, you're urged to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.