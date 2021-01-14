Mayor appoints new Milwaukee health commissioner

article

Mayor Tom Barrett appointed Kirsten Johnson as commissioner of health for the City of Milwaukee, the mayor's office announced Thursday, Jan. 14. Johnson’s appointment as Commissioner of Health is subject to Common Council confirmation.

A news release from Mayor Barrett's office said Johnson is a public health leader with over 20 years of experience in complex local, state, national and international organizations who is passionate about the intersections of health, policy and equity to promote health and justice for everyone.

"In her role as Commissioner, Kirsten Johnson will bring experience, knowledge, and commitment to the Milwaukee Health Department," said Mayor Tom Barrett in the release. "Kirsten has an extensive history of leadership and service in the field of public health. Her expertise will strengthen the efforts of our health department as we continue to navigate the many challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic."

The mayor noted the commissioner of health has overall responsibility for public health assessment, policy development and quality control activities associated with the preservation of public health in Milwaukee -- providing strategic leadership and direction in assessing community health needs, as well as developing and implementing a community health improvement plan, including addressing root causes of poor health and health disparities, preventing and controlling communicable and chronic diseases, promoting reproductive health, healthy child development and school readiness, reducing illness and injury related to the home environment and promoting healthy behaviors and access to health services for all residents.

Johnson previously served as the director and health officer of the Washington Ozaukee Public Health Department. Before that, she served as a health policy fellow and advisor for the U.S. House of Representatives, Offices of Representative Ron Kind (WI-3) where she analyzed, developed and wrote health policy for the senior member of the House Ways & Means Committee.

In the release, Mayor Barrett expressed his gratitude to Interim Commissioner of Health Marlaina Jackson who has led the department through most of the current pandemic. She will resume her role as a deputy commissioner for the Milwaukee Health Department.

Jackson took over after Jeannette Kowalik announced she would be stepping down in September move into working to change policy at a national level, heading to Washington D.C. citing "difficulties on the job" in an online editorial.