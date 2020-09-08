Milwaukee's outgoing health commissioner reveals 'threats of harm'

Milwaukee's outgoing health commissioner Tuesday, Sept. 8 repeated points she made in an online editorial describing the difficulties she had on the job. Jeanette Kowalik said race played a part in everything from implementing policy to personal threats from white supremacists.

Kowalik is speaking more candidly about pressures leading her to step away from her position as Milwaukee's health commissioner during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I was receiving some anti-immigration, white supremacist type of threats and things before COVID," said Kowalik.

She said the threats only became worse as COVID continued. In a Daily Beast article, Kowalik wrote, "I received threats of harm mailed to my office prior to COVID-19 and of course after; among them many emails authored by far-right white supremacists."

"Racism kills," said Kowalik. "It's evil. It's a sin, and we've got to change it."

Kowalik said she also experienced discrimination in the workplace among colleagues, writing, "I was micro-aggressed, man- and 'Karen'-splained beyond belief."

Jeanette Kowalik

"Anything, the rationale for me being open about my experience is to bring about change, and that's certainly my intention here," she said. "I'm moving into a national space, so you will continue to hear more from me at that level of what it's like to be a commissioner -- a Black, woman commissioner."

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley shared a response:

“I am grateful to Commissioner Kowalik for her leadership in implementing a racial equity focus at the Milwaukee Health Department. Focusing on racial equity allowed us to identify the racial disparities magnified by the pandemic and adjust our mitigation strategies to keep residents safe. Commissioner Kowalik followed the data to issue orders that helped mitigate the spread of COVID-19. In the face of vocal opposition, her decisions took courage and the type of thinking needed to imagine a version of our community where we undo generations of poor health outcomes for our residents. Her hard work puts Milwaukee County in even better position to make progress to achieve our stated goals. I thank Commissioner Kowalik for her service and wish her all the best as she transitions to her new position.”

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett's office issued this statement:

“This is another example of how the Federal government has politicized this pandemic and the important work of public health professionals bringing out the worst in some people. I appreciate she worked so hard to address these issues particularly during such a difficult time.”

Kowalik has not said if she filed any formal complaints about this discrimination. She also did not specify who she experienced discrimination from among her colleagues.

Her final day with the health department is Sept. 22.