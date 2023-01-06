Mayfair Mall shooting; accused shooter reaches plea deal

The teen accused of wounding eight people during a 2020 shooting at Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa has reached a plea deal.

Xavier Sevilla pleaded guilty on Friday, Jan. 6 to five counts of first-degree reckless injury with a dangerous weapon. Five other criminal counts – including carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a dangerous weapon – are being dismissed and read into the court record for the purpose of sentencing.

Prosecutors say Sevilla punched someone while on an escalator at Mayfair. When that person's friends rushed him, Sevilla allegedly pulled a gun from his waistband and started shooting.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Two days after the shooting, which happened on Nov. 20, 2020, police arrested Sevilla – who was 15 years old at the time. Around 20 shots were fired during the incident, and investigators said they all came from the same gun.

Sentencing for Sevilla is set for the afternoon of March 30.