Milwaukee hit-and-run unsolved; MATC gallery showcases victim's art

Milwaukee police said there are fewer hit-and-runs this year, but they're still trying to solve cases from last year.

The hit-and-run death of Xaiver Davis, whose mother is bringing closure to his death, is one case still unsolved.

"He wanted the world to know his name," said Gloris Shaw, Davis' mother. "He wanted everyone to see his work."

Shaw said, when you see her 23-year-old son's work, one word should come to your mind because it reflects who he was: "Euphoria."

"This is him, and this is his heart," Shaw said. "These photos are his babies, and I’m just a proud momma here."

Gloria Shaw and Xaiver Davis

"His exceptional talent was really there as an urban street photographer," said Mike Sitte, Milwaukee Area Technical College dean.

A hit-and-run driver crashed into Davis in August 2022 near 6th and Juneau and continued driving. After Davis' death, Sitte wanted the 23-year-old's work to live.

"The light bulb moment came on for me that we need to do something," said Sitte.

"They contacted me to get his SD card off his camera, and the ball went rolling," said Shaw.

The MATC faculty went through 1,500 photos on Davis' camera. His spirit is now captured in the MATC Downtown Campus gallery.

"We finished his work for him," said Sitte. "They touched up whatever was needed."

Xaiver Davis gallery at MATC

"This is one of my favorites," Shaw said, "because you just see that handsome smile, and he just looked so innocent and full of life."

New data from Milwaukee police shows hit-and-run crashes are down 19% compared to this time last year. Without the case of Davis' death cracked, the heartache is heavy.

"We want to create awareness around the event and what happened," said Sitte.

"Help me with a little more closure for my son," Shaw said. "This has been the most unbearable eight months that I’ve gone through."

The pictures are vibrant, matching the photographer who took them.

"When they come down, I just want them to see his passion," said Shaw.

MATC recently announced the Xaiver Davis Scholarship, which will be used for Creative Arts, Design and Media students – specifically students of color in need.

Saturday was the last gallery day from Davis' work.