Fatal hit-and-run, Milwaukee mom asks driver to 'do the right thing'

A Milwaukee mother who lost her only child to a hit-and-run seven months ago wants the driver to come forward.

"I just miss him in so many different ways," said Gloria Shaw, Xaiver Davis' mother. "It's the little things you don't think about until after they're gone."

Davis died after he was struck crossing the street near 6th and Juneau last August. Police said the driver ran a red light.

"I pray every day…I think of all the positive moments that he and I had," Shaw said.

She is now fighting for justice: "He was my kid. Of course, I'm going to fight until the end for my child."

Gloria Shaw and Xaiver Davis

After the crash, police released pictures of the truck that hit Davis – a black 2021-2022 Dodge Ram 1500 TRX. Police believe it has front-end damage.

Davis was an MATC student with a full life. His mother wants the person who took his life to come forward.

Suspect vehicle in fatal hit-and-run near 6th and Juneau

"Why are you waiting so long to turn yourself in," Shaw said. "Why are you waiting so long to do the right thing?

"Give me some closure. Give his family some closure. His siblings, grandmother, his dad."

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.