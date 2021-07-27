MATC forgives student debt, $6M+ from pandemic

article

Milwaukee Area Technical College announced on Tuesday, July 27 that it will forgive $5.75 million of debt owed to the college by students who attended MATC during the pandemic, using federal COVID-19 relief dollars awarded to the institution by the U.S. Department of Education’s Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF III).

Students who owe an outstanding balance to MATC for tuition and fees incurred from spring 2020 through spring of 2021 will have those debts forgiven by the college. This affects past due tuition and fees owed directly to MATC. It does not apply to debt from student loans.

Students who were enrolled at MATC during the COVID-19 pandemic and do not owe MATC money but who experienced hardship in paying their account balances during this time may request up to $500 in relief as well. MATC is setting aside an additional $1 million dollars of HEERF III funds to assist those students.

The U.S. Department of Education’s allocation methodology emphasized support for institutions enrolling a high number of Pell grant recipients.

The debt forgiveness program will immediately help nearly 7,000 students who owe MATC an average of $825 for tuition and fees during the pandemic.

Affected students will be contacted by the college by email in the coming weeks.