Masks optional indoors at Marquette University beginning March 2

Marquette University announced on Tuesday, March 2 that masks will be optional indoors on campus beginning Wednesday. This is due to the continued decline in community transmission and Marquette’s high vaccination and booster rates, officials say.

A news release says while there is no longer an indoor mask requirement on campus, any community member who feels more comfortable wearing a mask is encouraged to do so. Individuals may choose to wear a mask for a wide variety of reasons, and the Marquette community is urged to demonstrate our Guiding Values by being respectful.

As of March 1, the campus positivity rate has dropped to 1% as cases continue to decline in our region. More than 94% of Marquette faculty, staff and students have received their primary series vaccination. In addition, 86% of Marquette students and 81% of Marquette faculty and staff are up-to-date with COVID vaccination, meaning they have received their primary series vaccination plus a booster, if eligible.

N-95 and surgical masks continue to be available at campus distribution points, including the AMU Information Desk, Raynor Memorial Libraries, residence halls, and college and school offices.

Regular testing for those in our community who have not provided proof of primary vaccination series or booster (if eligible) continues, as outlined in our testing protocols.

The COVID-19 Response Team continues to monitor and assess local metrics and to seek guidance from public health experts. Should current trends change, the university will adapt as needed.