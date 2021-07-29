Masks indoors at Wisconsin State Fair per CDC recommendations

The Wisconsin State Fair opens Aug. 5, and organizers of the massive operation are working to keep up with the changing CDC guidelines. If you are heading out to the fair, bring a mask if you want to go into any of the buildings.

Fair representatives said they will continue to change policies to match CDC recommendations.

One week out from the start of the 2021 Wisconsin State Fair, John Derynda was busy preparing for his favorite time of the year.

"It is Christmas. We love it," he said.

This will mark the Derynda family's 67th year working State Fair Park. It was John's first job and that of many others.

"It’s just working with people, most people, for their first job ever," said Derynda. "It is just a delight to see those people with their first job and just everything magic about State Fair. It’s magic."

There will be many other firsts this year at the fair. Canceled in 2020 due to COVID, there will be changes in 2021.

"We are constantly adapting, and this is a rapidly evolving situation and it has been for several months for us, coming up on 16 months for us,I believe," said Tess Kerksen, State Fair Park PR manager.

The park's mask policy is being updated to fit the new CDC guidelines.

"We are following the recommendations of the CDC to wear masks indoors," said Kerksen. "We actually will provide people with masks if they forget them in our indoor buildings, but you have to remember, most of our buildings are outdoors or open-air."

At Adeline's, they will have an employee dedicated to cleaning and sanitizing high-traffic areas; attention to detail Derynda is used to.

"My mother just grounded it into us," said Derynda. "She always said, ‘If you have time to lean, you have time to clean.’"

The fair is also planning to have hundreds of hand sanitizing stations set up. Also, bring your credit card, as parking and admissions is now cashless to limit contact.