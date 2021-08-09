Mask debate: Wauwatosa School District to announce back-to-school plans

The Wauwatosa School District on Monday, Aug. 9 is expected to announce its back-to-school plans and whether or not masks will be required for the upcoming school year.

It's just the latest school to take up the issue of masking. This, as the CDC recommends all students and staff wear masks as COVID-19 cases surge and the Delta variant spreads.

Milwaukee Public Schools already announced masks will be required. Shorewood School District and Whitefish Bay are also currently requiring masks.

Kenosha Unified School District, Racine Unified School District, and the School District of Waukesha have opted for a mask optional policy.

Last year, Wauwatosa School District did require masks indoors for students and staff, then optional outdoors. The board is set to meet at 7 p.m. Monday.

This week, we are also expected to hear from the Burlington School District and Elmbrook School District on their final mask decision.