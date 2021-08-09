DPI recommends updated COVID guidelines in school buildings

article

The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction is strongly recommending school districts use newly updated COVID-19 recommendations when implementing local responses to the pandemic for the 2021-22 school year.

"As a former Wisconsin school district leader who led a school district through COVID last year, I know many students and families desire in-person learning and a safe return to the classroom this fall," State Superintendent Jill Underly said. "We want schools open for in-person instruction. And we want to keep kids, educators, and families safe. The joint guidance we are strongly recommending districts follow provides a roadmap for a safe return to in-person school."

Among the DPI’s updated guidelines, schools are encouraged to require masks for all children and adults while indoors and use layered mitigation and prevention measures.

For more information on the recommendations, and for a full news release, click here.