Expand / Collapse search

DPI recommends updated COVID guidelines in school buildings

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 37 mins ago
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

MILWAUKEE - The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction is strongly recommending school districts use newly updated COVID-19 recommendations when implementing local responses to the pandemic for the 2021-22 school year.

"As a former Wisconsin school district leader who led a school district through COVID last year, I know many students and families desire in-person learning and a safe return to the classroom this fall," State Superintendent Jill Underly said. "We want schools open for in-person instruction. And we want to keep kids, educators, and families safe. The joint guidance we are strongly recommending districts follow provides a roadmap for a safe return to in-person school."

Among the DPI’s updated guidelines, schools are encouraged to require masks for all children and adults while indoors and use layered mitigation and prevention measures.

 FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

For more information on the recommendations, and for a full news release, click here

Red Cross: Volunteers, blood donors needed
slideshow

Red Cross: Volunteers, blood donors needed

The American Red Cross needs volunteers to help on the ground and blood and platelet donors to roll up a sleeve to maintain a stable blood supply in the face of emergencies.

Fatal motorcycle crash in Kewaskum, weather believed to be factor
slideshow

Fatal motorcycle crash in Kewaskum, weather believed to be factor

One person is dead and another injured following a motorcycle crash in the Town of Kewaskum.

Dispute threatens to lock Arrowhead hockey out of ice rink this season

A wealthy donor threatens to wipe out a youth hockey program's upcoming season unless the board that runs the program gives up control.