Milwaukee fatal drunk driving crash, Maryxa Zepeda laid to rest

Maryxa Zepeda, 18, was laid to rest Saturday, May 6 after she was killed in a crash near 60th and Burnham in West Allis April 23. Prosecutors charged the driver with homicide and say he was speeding and drunk at the time of the crash.

"I’m not doing too well since I have to bury my child," said Rosa Zepeda, Maryxa's mother.

Rosa Zepeda was heartbroken on the day of her daughter's funeral. Maryxa was only 18 years old.

"It’s devastating because no mother should be going through this," said Rosa.

Prosecutors say Maryxa Zepeda was riding in a car with Jason Zamora, charged with second-degree reckless homicide in the case.

A criminal complaint says Zamora was speeding at between 51 and 57 miles per hour at the time of the crash. The speed limit in the area is 30 miles per hour.

The crash was violent and caught on camera. The surveillance showed Zamora's Pontiac speeding east on Burnham, blowing the red light at 60th and Burnham, crashing into an SUV that was headed south on 60th Street. The SUV went airborne, spun 180 degrees and both vehicles struck pedestrians on the sidewalk.

Prosecutors say Zamora had "an odor of an alcoholic beverage on his breath" and a partially full 12-ounce can of Modelo beer on the center console.

Fatal crash at 60th and Burnham, Milwaukee

"I want him to be in jail for the rest of his life," said Rosa Zepeda.

Mourners wore white for Maryxa Zepeda's services Saturday morning. The clothing and warm memories were a bright light on a dark day.

"We all miss her so much," said Yarreliz Garcia. "She was like a sister to everybody."

"She was the light," said Amelia Peralta. "She was the star of the party, reunions. She was the beautiful one."

Crash on 60th and Burnham

The Zepeda family wants people to drive safely, so no other family feels this pain.

"To see my sister in a coffin, it’s a lot.," said Jamila Zepeda, Maryxa's sister. "We really want justice for my sister."

"None of this should have happened," said Angie Peralta. "She was very loving and kind, and it’s very unfortunate she was taken from us."