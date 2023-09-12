Milwaukee Rufus King tennis coach carjacked, man charged

article

A Milwaukee Rufus King High School tennis coach was carjacked as he got off a bus with students Friday night, Sept. 8. Marshall Martin, 34, is charged with armed carjacking, fleeing and eluding and resisting an officer. Prosecutors say he led police on a chase after carjacking the coach at knifepoint.

According to the criminal complaint, the coach said he was walking to his car around 8:30 p.m. when Martin approached with a large, black knife in his left hand, holding it to the victim's neck, demanding the coach's wallet.

Prosecutors say he drove off in the coach's car.

About 20 minutes later, Milwaukee police spotted the stolen vehicle near 27th and Capitol and attempted a traffic stop. Prosecutors say Martin sped away, leading officers on a 1.6-mile chase.

When he was arrested, the complaint says police found the knife on the front passenger seat of the stolen car.

Prosecutors say Martin admitted that he ordered the coach to, "Give me the vehicle" while pointing the knife at the coach, but he denied holding the knife to the victim's neck.

He also admitted to leading police on the chase, the complaint says.

According to prosecutors, he said, "I tried my best to make it appear menacing" and to be "as menacing as I could be."

Martin made his initial appearance in Milwaukee County Court on Tuesday, Sept. 12. Cash bond was set at $20,000.