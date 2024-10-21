Marquette University students robbed; armed suspect sought
MILWAUKEE - The Marquette University Police Department is investigating an armed robbery of two female students near 16th and State in Milwaukee late on Sunday, Oct. 20.
Officials say around 8:15 p.m. Sunday, a man approached the two Marquette students. He displayed a weapon and demanded their wallets. Officials say the suspect took both victims’ backpacks and fled.
Nobody was hurt in this incident.
The suspect was described as a male, Black, in his mid 20s to early 30s, about 5'10" tall, with a thin frame. Officials say he was wearing a gray sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and a black ski mask.
If you have information that could help Marquette police solve this crime, you are urged to call 414-288-6800.