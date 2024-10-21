Marquette University students robbed; armed suspect sought

article

The Brief Two Marquette University students were held up near 16th and State on Sunday, Oct. 20. Officials say a man approached the two female students, displayed a weapon and eventually made off with their backpacks. Marquette police are asking the public for any information they might be able to provide in this incident.



The Marquette University Police Department is investigating an armed robbery of two female students near 16th and State in Milwaukee late on Sunday, Oct. 20.

Officials say around 8:15 p.m. Sunday, a man approached the two Marquette students. He displayed a weapon and demanded their wallets. Officials say the suspect took both victims’ backpacks and fled.

Nobody was hurt in this incident.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The suspect was described as a male, Black, in his mid 20s to early 30s, about 5'10" tall, with a thin frame. Officials say he was wearing a gray sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and a black ski mask.

If you have information that could help Marquette police solve this crime, you are urged to call 414-288-6800.