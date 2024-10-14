Marquette University police officer hurt during welfare check

article

The Brief A Marquette University police officer was hurt on Monday, Oct. 14 while conducting a welfare check. Officials say the individual who was being checked on assaulted the officer near 19th and Wisconsin Avenue. Both the officer and the person suffered non-life-threatening injuries.



A Marquette University Police Department officer was hurt near 19th and Wisconsin Avenue on Monday, Oct. 14.

Officials said the officer was conducting a welfare check on an individual who was lying in the street near 19th and Wisconsin.

During the welfare check, officials said the individual assaulted the MUPD officer before being taken into custody.

Both the officer and the person he was checking on are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.