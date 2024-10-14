Expand / Collapse search

Marquette University police officer hurt during welfare check

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  October 14, 2024 1:50pm CDT
Marquette University Police Department

MILWAUKEE - A Marquette University Police Department officer was hurt near 19th and Wisconsin Avenue on Monday, Oct. 14.

Officials said the officer was conducting a welfare check on an individual who was lying in the street near 19th and Wisconsin. 

During the welfare check, officials said the individual assaulted the MUPD officer before being taken into custody. 

Both the officer and the person he was checking on are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.