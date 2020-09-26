Marquette students quarantine after residence hall case cluster

A cluster of cases among students who live at a Marquette University residence hall has led officials to direct a two-week quarantine for all residents.

Freshman students who live at Cobeen Hall said they were given two choices -- stay there and quarantine, or leave and quarantine at their permanent residence.

The quarantine technically started at 11 p.m. on Friday night, Sept. 25. However, some students said they were given the option to leave on Saturday morning.

Two weeks ago at Marquette's Schroeder Hall, another cluster of cases was reported and students there were placed under quarantine.

"My floor was one that got tested, so we were already kind of suspecting that they were going to quarantine," said Marquette freshman Jenna Koch. "We didn't think it was going to be this soon."

Marquette University's Cobeen Hall

COVID-19 cases continue to spike across Wisconsin, particularly among college students.

On Saturday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reported a record single-day increase of 2,817 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Seven more deaths related to the virus were also reported.

"It all just really happened so fast," said Koch. "I'm kind of upset. I have to leave school, I've been here for like a month."

The sudden case cluster leaves some students looking for a ride home on short notice.

"I thought they might have given us, you know, a warning in the daytime so our parents could come pick us up," Koch said. "I guess we'll see how many other dorms close from here and then whether or not we're going to be staying the rest of the semester."

University officials said they have sent additional information to students and parents about how they will be moving forward.

The Milwaukee Health Department has been helping to advise university officials. Their plan moving forward includes testing all students who are currently quarantining at Cobeen Hall who have not been tested already.

Officials have not said how many students who live in the resident hall have tested positive thus far.

According to Marquette's COVID-19 dashboard on Friday, 156 students have tested positive for COVID-19 since Aug. 21.