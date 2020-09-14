Students in Marquette's Schroeder Hall to quarantine for 2 weeks

In coordination with the Milwaukee Health Department, Marquette University officials on Monday, Sept. 14 directed residents of Schroeder Hall to quarantine for 14 days effective at 10 p.m. Monday through 10 p.m. Sept. 28 in response to a confirmed cluster of increasing COVID-19 cases among residents of the hall.

According to a statement on Marquette University's website, approximately 373 residents live in Schroeder Hall, and 3% of residents have tested positive.

MU officials said in the statement "to be as proactive as possible, and with the health and safety of our campus community as our top priority, the university is taking the following actions in coordination with the Milwaukee Health Department:"

All Schroeder Hall residents are directed to quarantine in their rooms beginning at 10 p.m. Sept. 14, 2020. That means students should not leave the building to attend classes or for any other reason except for a medical appointment.

All Schroeder Hall residents should email their professors to alert them that they have been placed on quarantine.

While you are in quarantine at Schroeder Hall, you are expected to complete COVID Cheq each day. Students who develop symptoms during quarantine should call the Medical Clinic at 414-288-7184.

The Schroeder Hall dining facility will be available to Schroeder Hall residents in quarantine for carry out only. The Schroeder Hall dining facility will not be open to non-Schroeder Hall residents until the quarantine is lifted.

Students are NOT being asked to move out of the residence halls or leave town; they should quarantine in their rooms. CDC guidance suggests that students should not travel home during this two-week period. This is to protect you, your family, and the community. Staying where you are is the safest course of action.

If students choose to leave campus to quarantine, they need to stay off-campus for all 14 days of the quarantine and then must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test within three days prior to return following their off-campus 14-day quarantine. Students choosing to quarantine at their permanent place of residence must notify the hall director via email.

All Schroeder Hall residents who have not been tested for COVID-19 this week will be required by the Milwaukee Health Department to be tested this week. COVID-19 tests will be conducted by the Marquette University Medical Clinic in coordination with the Milwaukee Health Department this Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at a temporary testing site outside of Schroeder Hall. Residents will be contacted with an appointment time for testing. Residents who have had a positive test in the past 90 days will not be retested.

Residents who test positive will be directed to isolate in university-identified isolation space. Violation of isolation or quarantine directives will result in university sanctions via the student conduct process and/or placed under an order by the Milwaukee Health Department.

Marquette officials noted they are committed to ensuring our students receive the comprehensive physical, emotional and spiritual care they need during quarantine," and university staff are coordinating pastoral care, academic services such as virtual tutoring and mental health resources through the Counseling Center for Schroeder Hall residents in quarantine.

“We are taking this action in coordination with the Milwaukee Health Department to help stop further spread of COVID-19,” said Keli Wollmer, director of the Marquette University Medical Clinic. “It is imperative that students follow these public health directives during this rapidly evolving situation.”