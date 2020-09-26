Wisconsin DHS: 2,817 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths confirmed

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) on Saturday, Sept. 26 confirmed 2,817 new COVID-19 cases -- the largest single-day rise in cases to date.

Saturday's reported increase surpasses a previous high of 2,533 confirmed cases reported on Sept. 18.

In total, 113,645 people in Wisconsin have now tested positive for COVID-19. There have been 1,281 deaths, an increase of seven from Friday, according to the DHS.

There have been 7,041 hospitalizations reported (6.2%) and 94,094 (82.85) people have recovered from the virus. There are 18,252 active cases (16.1%).

More than 1.5 million people have now been tested for COVID-19, of which more than 1.3 million have tested negative.

The DHS reported a percent positive rate of 22.4% for Saturday -- the highest single-day rate over the past 14 days -- and a seven-day average of 17.2%.

Resources to keep you informed about COVID-19

About COVID-19 (from the CDC)

Symptoms: Reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death for confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases. These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure (based on the incubation period of MERS-CoV viruses).