Residents of Marquette's Cobeen Hall directed to quarantine

Marquette University, in coordination with the Milwaukee Health Department, has directed residents of Cobeen Hall to quarantine for 14 days beginning Friday night, Sept. 25 at 11 p.m.

The university said the decision comes in response to a "confirmed cluster of increasing COVID-19 cases" among the hall's residents.

Due to the quarantine, students are advised against leaving the building for classes or any other non-medical reason.

Students must provide proof a negative COVID-19 test from a date of OCt. 4 or later before returning from the 14-day quarantine. Students who have not been tested are required to do so the week of Sept. 28.

If a resident tests positive, they will be directed to self-isolate in the university-identified isloation space.

More details are available on Marquette's website.

