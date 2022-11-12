Marquette student robbed near 17th and Wells

article

A Marquette University student was the victim of an armed robbery near 17th and Wells on Friday, Nov. 11.

According to Marquette University Police Department, around 11:08 p.m., two suspects approached the victim and demanded property. The victim gave up the property, and the suspects fled and abandoned the property before entering a small blue sports car and exiting north on 9th Street.

17th and Wells

Officials said they are searching for two 20-year-old men. One of the men had a thin build and wore a black hoodie and mask. The second man had a heavier build and was wearing a gray hoodie.

Marquette police are investigating the incident. If you have more information, you are urged to contact MUPD immediately at 414-288-6800.