Marquette student robbed near 17th and Wells
MILWAUKEE - A Marquette University student was the victim of an armed robbery near 17th and Wells on Friday, Nov. 11.
According to Marquette University Police Department, around 11:08 p.m., two suspects approached the victim and demanded property. The victim gave up the property, and the suspects fled and abandoned the property before entering a small blue sports car and exiting north on 9th Street.
17th and Wells
Officials said they are searching for two 20-year-old men. One of the men had a thin build and wore a black hoodie and mask. The second man had a heavier build and was wearing a gray hoodie.
Marquette police are investigating the incident. If you have more information, you are urged to contact MUPD immediately at 414-288-6800.