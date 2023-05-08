Marcus South Shore Cinema stabbing video shows theater throwdown

Video shows an Oak Creek theater throwdown. A fight inside a cinema ended with a 19-year-old stabbed in the back and neck.

That fight took place in November 2022.

Mohamed Syafiq Mohamed-Hussin, 22, was charged after video showed the melee. Police said he turned himself in.

People go to movies for the drama on the big screen, but they don't expect that it will unfold in front of them in real life.

Oak Creek police rushed into the Marcus South Shore Cinema in early November. They arrived to find one man knocked unconscious after a brawl inside Theater 9 during a showing of "Black Adam."

Witnesses told police one group throwing popcorn got beat up.

As that fight ended, another began. That's when investigators say Mohamad-Hussin started beating a man he thought hurt his friend, pulling out keys and repeatedly stabbing him.

Police broke up the fight, using a Taster on the stabbing victim, who was taken to the hospital by ambulance. There, first responders discovered he had been stabbed multiple times.

"So I got shanked?" the victim said in body camera video.

"Yeah, you got stabbed, just to be honest with you," police said.

The defendant is seen throughout the body camera footage at the theater but is never arrested.

Investigators say it wasn't until after police reviewed video and photos that they identified Mohamad-Hussin. He later turned himself in.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Mohamed-Hussin was charged with first-degree reckless injury, use of a dangerous weapon.