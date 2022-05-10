Man run over by tractor in Dodge County; flown by Flight for Life

article

A 67-year-old man was transported by Flight for Life Monday, May 9 after being run over by a tractor in Dodge County. It happened shortly before noon near County Highway J in the Town of Clyman.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, the man was starting a tractor that he was working on. The tractor was in gear when it was started and the tractor began moving immediately and ran the man over.

The tractor drove through the wall of a machine shed before it struck a tree and wedged up against it. Flight for Life transported a 67-year-old man to Aurora Summit with severe injuries.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Advertisement

CLR Fire Department and First Responders, Watertown Fire Department Paramedics, Juneau EMS, Dodge County Emergency Management and Flight for Life responded to assist with this incident.