Man pleads not guilty in hit-and-run; bound over for trial

article

Logan Gusho, 19, who has been charged in a hit-and-run that left a motorcyclist seriously injured — entered a plea of not guilty after waiving his preliminary hearing Friday, July 2.

He remains in custody and is bound over for trial.

The victim sustained serious injuries to both legs, resulting in the amputation of his lower left leg in the June 14 crash near 1st and Lapham.

A complaint says Gusho fled the scene of one crash, sped through a red light and struck the victim on a motorcycle. He fled the scene, shaved his goatee, and cut his hair before telling police his car had been stolen, according to the complaint.

Surveillance footage at the business showed the driver to be the defendant. The complaint says Gusho later confessed to the crash and he allegedy wrote an apology letter to the victim.

The victim, a 42-year-old St. Francis man, appeared via Zoom for the preliminary hearing Friday.

Court records state Gusho was out on bail for a dozen counts in Waukesha County, posting $10,000 bail the day before the hearing in this crash. Those include multiple counts of operating after revocation, felony bail jumping, and drug possession/trafficking charges.

Gusho is due back in court for a scheduling conference on July 15.

If convicted, Gusho could face up to 15 years in prison and up to $50,000 in fines.



FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android