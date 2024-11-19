Man pleads guilty to child sex crimes, sentenced to prison

article

The Brief A Racine man has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to several child crimes, which spanned three counties. Patrick Savage was sentenced to 15 years in prison for the Kenosha County crimes. Adding the sentences from Waueksha County and Racine County, he will spend a total of 20 years in prison.



A Racine man has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to child sex crimes in Kenosha County Court.

25-year-old Patrick Savage was originally charged with several felonies in 2021, including:

2nd-Degree Sexual Assault of a Child (2 counts)

Abduction of a Child (2 counts)

Child Enticement-Sexual Act (2 counts)

Exposing Genitals to a Child (4 counts)

Use of a Computer to Facilitate a Child Sex Crime (2 counts)

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

In September 2024, Savage pleaded guilty to two counts of 2nd-Degree Sexual Assault of Child, one count of Child Enticement-Sexual Contact, and one count of Using a Computer to Facilitate a Child Sex Crime. The other charges were dismissed, but read in.

On Monday, Nov. 11, Savage was sentenced to 15 years in prison and 15 years of extended supervision, with credit for 119 days. However, Savage was already charged and sentenced in this case in Waukesha and Racine Counties, because some of the crimes had occurred in those counties.

The prison sentence will be served consecutively to the sentences already handed down. He was sentenced to two years in prison (and six years extended supervision) in January 2024 for the Waukesha County crimes with 644 days credit, and in April 2024 he was sentenced to three years in prison (and four years of extended supervision) for the Racine County crimes.

Since all sentences will be served consecutively, in total, Patrick Savage will serve 20 years in prison and 25 years of extended supervision.

Case details

Prosecutors say Patrick Savage gave electronic cigarettes to minors in exchange for sex acts.

On Oct. 19, 2021, a Kenosha County sheriff's deputy was assigned to serve as a school resource officer at a Kenosha County high school, a criminal complaint states. A school social worker called the officer and said she needed to report a sexual assault. The social worker brought the (teenage) female victim to meet with the officer.

The criminal complaint states that the victim informed the officer of a 22-year-old – since identified as Savage – who engaged in sex acts with her on multiple occasions in exchange for e-cigarettes earlier in the year. Two of the incidents happened in Salem Lakes, the third in Racine County.

The victim said Savage asked her how old she was. She replied with her age and said Savage responded by saying "OK," according to the complaint. The victim went on to report that Savage told her he would give her e-cigarettes in exchange for performing sex acts with him. During one of the incidents, the victim told the officer that she told Savage while crying "I don't want to do this." The victim repeatedly stated that she was afraid of what Savage might do if she said no.

On Nov. 4, 2021, the complaint states, a detective reported that he learned of a police request from Waukesha that resulted in Savage's arrest. In that instance, the complaint states, Savage was interviewed by Waukesha police on Sept. 18 and admitted to committing sex crimes against a (teenage) girl in their jurisdiction; he was not in custody pending review and referral of charges by the Waukesha County District Attorney's Office. Savage was later taken into custody by Caledonia police in regard to the Salem Lakes and Racine County instances.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Once in custody, the complaint states, Savage admitted to engaging in sex acts with the (teenage) victim in exchange for e-cigarettes. He also admitted knowledge of the victim being "underage."

On Oct. 15, 2021, the mother of a different student at the same high school reported that she believed Savage had sexually assaulted her daughter and was providing her with "vape pens" and "marijuana" in exchange. That victim told authorities of an incident involving Savage.

As a result of the charges filed, the complaint states, the state will seek to have Savage placed on lifetime supervision for "serious sex offenses."