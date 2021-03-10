Man in custody following police pursuit, hours-long standoff in Dodge County

article

A 34-year-old man from the Green Bay area was taken into custody Tuesday night, March 9 after a police pursuit lead to an hours-long standoff on a Dodge County highway.

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office, around 6:30 p.m. a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle on USH 151 SB near STH 23 for speeding in excess of 90mph in a 55mph zone. The vehicle failed to stop and a high-speed pursuit ensued.

The chase continued into the city of Fond du Lac for a short distance and then proceeded south on rural highways.

During the pursuit, the suspect attempted to strike a sheriff’s squad and the suspect’s reckless driving behavior was placing other motorists at risk, according to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office. A deputy utilized a trained pursuit intervention technique (PIT) and was successful in ending the 14-mile chase when the vehicle slid into the east ditch on STH 175 just south of STH 49 in Dodge County.

Officials say the male driver then armed himself with a large butcher knife and a female passenger remained inside the vehicle.

Deputies formed a perimeter, closed highways, and began negotiations with the driver. A short time later a baby was removed from a rear seat car seat and the suspect held the baby in front of him while still possessing the butcher knife. Until that time, deputies were unaware a baby was inside the vehicle.

Deputies remained in contact with the driver, who failed to comply with repeated orders to free the female and her baby or step out of the vehicle himself. The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office SWAT/Rescue and Negotiations Teams were deployed to the scene to attempt to safely resolve the situation.

SWAT negotiators spent the next several hours speaking with both the suspect and female inside the vehicle. At approximately 10:15 p.m., negotiators successfully convinced the suspect to leave the vehicle, and SWAT tactical/rescue members took him into custody without further incident.

The woman and her baby were safely escorted from the vehicle by other SWAT members.

No one involved sustained any injuries, and two squad cars sustained minor damage during the PIT and subsequent block-in maneuvers that ended the pursuit.

The 34-year-old suspect from the Green Bay area will be referred to the District Attorney’s Office for numerous charges upon completion of the interviews and investigation.