Man arrested in deadly Mount Pleasant hit-and-run from August

Police have arrested a man in connection to a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened in Mount Pleasant on Aug, 20.

The victim, a 14-year-old boy, died a day later on Aug. 21.

According to Mount Pleasant Police, after following up on several leads in the case, 36-year-old Nicholas Ziccarelli, from Sturtevant, was identified and arrested.

Ziccarelli was booked into the Racine County Jail and is facing one charge of hit-and-run causing death.

He is being held on a $50,000 bond.

