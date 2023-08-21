Mount Pleasant pedestrian crash; boy wounded, driver sought

article

A 14-year-old Racine boy was taken to the hospital by Flight for Life after being hit by a vehicle in Mount Pleasant Sunday night, Aug. 20. The driver did not remain on the scene.

It happened around 9:23 p.m. on State Highway 31 near Newman Road.

Numerous callers reported seeing a boy struck by a Minivan, which was traveling northbound.

Lifesaving procedures were conducted by South Shore Fire and the boy was taken to the hospital. Flight For Life then transported the victim for advanced medical care.

Upon investigation, it was learned the pedestrian was struck by a vehicle that was traveling northbound on STH 31, and did not remain on scene.

The suspect vehicle was located and seized. The operator is still unknown at this time.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The victim was a 14-year-old boy from Racine. His name will not be released due to him being a minor. This matter remains under investigation by the Mount Pleasant Police Department and Wisconsin State Patrol.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Mt. Pleasant Police Department at 884-0454 option #4 or Crime Stoppers at (262) 636-9330.