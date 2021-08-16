Man, 78, missing from Milwaukee; last seen near 41st and Hadley

article

The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 78-year-old Bennie Cooper. Cooper was last seen at his group home near 41st and Hadley on Aug. 12.

Police say Cooper left the residence to go to the store but did not return.

Cooper is described as 5’11", 175 lbs., bald with brown eyes, last seen wearing a gray long-sleeved shirt and gray pants with black & white shoes. Cooper suffers from Dementia.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Sensitive Crimes Division from 7:00 AM -3:00 AM and the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 414-935-7360 between the hours of 3 a.m. -7 a.m.