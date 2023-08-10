Making Strides Against Breast Cancer holds 2023 kickoff breakfast

The 2023 Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk held a kickoff breakfast event Thursday at American Family Field.

The annual walk is meant to spread awareness and promote early detection of breast cancer. FOX6's Mary Stoker Smith emceed the event.

"Many of you here today are survivors, and you had this life-changing event of trying to navigate life with breast cancer," she said.

FOX6s Mary Stoker Smith emcees the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer kickoff breakfast

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 42,000 women died from breast cancer in 2020; nearly 240,000 women were diagnosed.

This year's walk is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 14.