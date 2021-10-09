'Making Strides' raises breast cancer awareness at lakefront

The Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk is the largest breast cancer awareness event in the country – and many are happy it's back in person this year.

"That’s what these events are all about," said Laurie Bertrand, American Cancer Society Wisconsin executive director. "Celebrating each other and supporting those going through the disease, so we just couldn’t be more thrilled to be in person."

One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer, so the walk on the lakefront in a sea of pink is not only to celebrate the survivors but those currently fighting their fight.

"Know that there are people out there fighting for you," said Annette Adams, breast cancer survivor. "You've got an incredible network of support around you. Not only your family, your neighbors, your workplace, you've got us, American Cancer Society, really wrapping our arms around you."

During the celebrations, FOX6 News spoke to long-time survivors – one of the highlights.

"I don’t know how to express it, but I see all these people out here and think that I’m not alone in this world, I know I haven’t been, I know that. It's just an exceptional day for me," said Betty Steilien, who's celebrating 43 years cancer-free.

2021 Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk

All of Breast Cancer Awareness Month is for people like her.

Those at the American Cancer Society want the pink to remind all women to get their checkups done; early detection is key.

All of the funds raised during the walk help cancer patients in many different ways.

"They're going to help up with our patient programs and services like our Road to Recovery Program, which is getting patients to and from treatment," Bertrand said.

For more information on how you can support the American Cancer Society, visit the organization's website.

