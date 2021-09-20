Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk set for Oct. 9; join FOX6

article

Nobody fighting breast cancer should have to walk alone. Join FOX6 and Froedtert and The Medical College of Wisconsin for the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021 at Maier Festival Park – South Gate.

Almost everyone has been touched by breast cancer in some way – your mom, sister, wife, friend, co-worker. Your support will help fund a future free from breast cancer – and it all starts one step, one team, one dollar at a time. Make a pledge or register now!

The dollars raised through Making Strides help the American Cancer Society continue to fund groundbreaking breast cancer research, provide free information and services to women diagnosed with the disease, and access to mammograms for women who need them. Let’s finish this fight once and for all – join us in Making Strides Against Breast Cancer on Oct. 9.

The Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin health network proudly supports Making Strides Against Breast Cancer. Getting us one step closer to a cure. That's what is humanly possible.

